TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Typically, a surprise during the delivery of a baby isn’t a good thing, but for one local woman, it was just what she had hoped for.
Private Second Class Tyrell Hicks was able to get leave from the military to make it halfway across the country just in time for the birth of his third child in Maryland. As he arrived, hospital staff members gave him an honor walk.
Hicks is stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri but was able to get away and surprise his wife at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center just before she gave birth to their son Kannon. Kannon was born around 1:15 p.m. Friday at 9 pounds, 6 ounces, the hospital said.
Hicks’ wife Alanna said having her husband there made her day.