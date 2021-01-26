WATCH LIVEGov. Larry Hogan Gives COVID-19 Vaccine Update
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that $35.8 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding for non-public schools.

He said it’s in an effort to “support safe reopenings.”

“I believe very strongly that every child in Maryland deserves access to a world-class education regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in,” the governor said. “With this critical additional funding, we will have the opportunity to help non-public schools address the effects of the pandemic.”

The funding comes from the Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools “with an approved certification and agreement to provide services or assistance to eligible non-public schools,” the governor’s office said.

The governor also says his Fiscal Year 2022 recovery budget is proposing additional funding of $3.4 million to increase the Broadening Options and Opportunities for Students Today Program to a “record $10 million” which will provide scholarships to low-income students from areas with “underperforming schools to attend non-public schools.”

