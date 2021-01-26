ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WJZ) — A former liquor store clerk in Howard County is charged with sex offenses and solicitation of prostitution after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while he was working on Christmas Eve.
Police say earlier this month, a 23-year-old woman told them she was sexually assaulted by a clerk at JJ Liquors in Ellicott City. They investigated the clerk, identified as 42-year-old Mohan Prasad, of Silver Spring.
They learned Prasad, who was alone in the store, made small talk with the woman about the store’s inventory and then invited her to accompany him to a walk-in cooler for samples.
Prasad then allegedly began to sexually assault the victim and offered her money to perform sex acts, which she refused. When she tried to leave, he continued to sexually assault her, police said.
Detectives confirmed the allegations through video and physical evidence at the scene. Police said store management immediately fired Prasad and has been cooperating with police.
Prasad turned himself into police last week after an arrest warrant went out for him. He has been released from the Howard County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. He is charged with third- and fourth-degree sex offenses and solicitation of prostitution.
Detectives are now asking for the public’s help to learn if anyone else may have been victimized.