By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland will expand Phase 1 eligibility for some immunocompromised Marylanders starting next week.

The new groups added to Phase 1 starting February 1 include cancer patients in active treatment, end-stage renal disease requiring hemodialysis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, solid organ transplant patients–recipients– and those with sickle cell disease and diabetes.

They will be able to get the vaccine through their hospital-based providers. Dr. David Marcozzi said this decision comes after consulting with University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins.

“The adjusted prioritization described by the governor and agreed to by representatives from the major health systems in Maryland allow for those at higher risk for death per the CDC guidelines to receive this vaccine earlier,” he said.

Health officials are estimating two million to three million shots are needed to immunize everyone that is already eligible to receive the vaccine– meaning those including in Phase 1A, 1B and now 1C.

The state health department said the state is getting about 10,000 doses a day from the federal government.

