BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Public Schools announced they would have elementary students return to in-person learning once a week starting March 1, followed by secondary students on March 15.
This comes after Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon asked that all school return to some form of hybrid learning by March 1.
Harford County Public Schools reviewed the updated guidance from the state on how to best reopen schools.
Parents or guardians will be contacted by their child’s school for their child’s assigned one day per week.
“Due to the updated state expectations in the “Maryland School Reopening Guidance,” we are not able to reinstate operations of our Learning Support Centers and our Fall Hybrid Model, which means that previous accommodations for students will not be reinstated,” school officials said in an announcement. “Our return to in-person learning plan, previously approved by MSDE, is updated and will continue to guide us moving forward.”
Review the updated HCPS Continuity of Learning Plan here.
Here are some other things of note:
- All elementary staff essential to the return of students, as well as secondary Life Skills and Strive teachers and staff, will be required to report to their physical work sites to perform their required duties on February 19, 2021.
- All secondary staff essential to the return of students will be required to report to their physical work sites to perform their required duties on March 5, 2021.
- Meal kit pick-up locations will continue to operate on Fridays. Visit HCPS Food Services on our website for additional information and updates on meal kit pick-up locations.
*Students attending Technology Hubs at North Harford High School will return to their home school effective March 1, 2021. These students will continue to attend in-person, in their home school, on their current daily schedule.
Schools will require face masks, physical distancing, frequent handwashing and other measures to protect both students and staff from COVID-19.
Learn more about Harford County Public Schools’ reopening plan here.
