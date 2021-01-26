WATCH LIVEGov. Larry Hogan Gives COVID-19 Vaccine Update
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Airport security, BWI, Dulles Airport, Local TV, Reagan Airport, Transportation Security Administration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Transportation Security Administration officers found 30 handguns at Baltimore and DC area airports in 2020.

It’s a notable decrease from 2019, when 60 guns were caught at the three airports — Baltimore-Washington  International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Dulles International Airport. But that would be expected as the coronavirus pandemic affected air travel in 2020.

Each firearm was discovered when TSA officers were doing routine screenings of carry-on bags at the airport security checkpoints.

This graphic shows the guns caught at airports in 2020. Credit: TSA

Nationwide, TSA found 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags in 2020. That number fell by 500 from 2019. Eighty-three percent of the guns found were loaded.

Travelers who bring firearms to security checkpoints are subject to criminal charges and civil penalties from TSA of up to $13,669. 

Typically a first offense would carry a $4,100 fine.

“Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition,” TSA officials said in a press release. “Ammunition must be in its original box and can be packed inside the hard-side case, next to the firearm. Even if the box of ammunition is not full, the bullets must be in their original case.”

TSA firearms catches at airport checkpoints in the Baltimore/Washington region, 2016 to 2020:

Airport 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport  21 26 22 27 13
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport 19 13 16 14 10
Washington Dulles International Airport 24 19 17 19 7
Total 67 58  55 60 30

 

Top 10 Airports with guns caught by TSA at checkpoints in 2020
Rank Airport (Code) Total
1 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) 220
2 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) 176
3 Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) 126
4 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) 124
5 Denver International Airport (DEN) 104
6 Nashville International Airport (BNA) 94
7 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) 87
8 Orlando International Airport (MCO) 79
9 Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) 72
10 Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) 71

 

National statistics: Firearms caught

by TSA at checkpoints, 2008 to 2020

Year Nationwide
2020 3,257
2019 4,432
2018 4,239
2017 3,957
2016 3,391
2015 2,653
2014 2,212
2013 1,813
2012 1,556
2011 1,320
2010 1,123
2009 976
2008 926

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff