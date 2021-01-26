BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Transportation Security Administration officers found 30 handguns at Baltimore and DC area airports in 2020.
It’s a notable decrease from 2019, when 60 guns were caught at the three airports — Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Dulles International Airport. But that would be expected as the coronavirus pandemic affected air travel in 2020.
Each firearm was discovered when TSA officers were doing routine screenings of carry-on bags at the airport security checkpoints.
Nationwide, TSA found 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags in 2020. That number fell by 500 from 2019. Eighty-three percent of the guns found were loaded.
Travelers who bring firearms to security checkpoints are subject to criminal charges and civil penalties from TSA of up to $13,669.
Typically a first offense would carry a $4,100 fine.
“Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition,” TSA officials said in a press release. “Ammunition must be in its original box and can be packed inside the hard-side case, next to the firearm. Even if the box of ammunition is not full, the bullets must be in their original case.”
TSA firearms catches at airport checkpoints in the Baltimore/Washington region, 2016 to 2020:
|Airport
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport
|21
|26
|22
|27
|13
|Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
|19
|13
|16
|14
|10
|Washington Dulles International Airport
|24
|19
|17
|19
|7
|Total
|67
|58
|55
|60
|30
|Top 10 Airports with guns caught by TSA at checkpoints in 2020
|Rank
|Airport (Code)
|Total
|1
|Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
|220
|2
|Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
|176
|3
|Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
|126
|4
|Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
|124
|5
|Denver International Airport (DEN)
|104
|6
|Nashville International Airport (BNA)
|94
|7
|Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
|87
|8
|Orlando International Airport (MCO)
|79
|9
|Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS)
|72
|10
|Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)
|71
National statistics: Firearms caught
by TSA at checkpoints, 2008 to 2020
|Year
|Nationwide
|2020
|3,257
|2019
|4,432
|2018
|4,239
|2017
|3,957
|2016
|3,391
|2015
|2,653
|2014
|2,212
|2013
|1,813
|2012
|1,556
|2011
|1,320
|2010
|1,123
|2009
|976
|2008
|926
