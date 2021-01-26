HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a fake Amazon scam after a county resident lost $5,000.
The sheriff’s office said the victim got an email that appeared to be from Amazon showing a shipment of a new iPhone and a phone number to call.
The victim called the number and the scammer told him to download an app to dispute the purchase.
After the man downloaded the AnyDesk app, he noticed five fraudulent Zelle money transfers totaling $5,000 from his bank account, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office is warning people to be cautious about downloading apps and to use trusted numbers they research themselves to contact companies rather than the one in an email.