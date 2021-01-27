ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — An early morning shooting Wednesday left a man critically injured in Essex.
Baltimore County Police said the 47-year-old man was leaving for work in the 1200 block of South Marylyn Avenue at around 2:58 a.m. when he had some sort of encounter with the suspect. During the encounter, the man was shot to the upper body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown. Police said the suspect fled the area before they arrived.
Police are asking neighbors to check any exterior cameras they may have and contact police with any information. Anyone who may have additional information to offer can contact detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.