BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of Estimates approved Wednesday a plan to install new speed and red light cameras.
The city will add 25 new cameras for speed violations and 20 for red lights, according to officials.
There will now be a total of 165 speed cameras and 155 red light cameras in Baltimore City with the newest additions.
It is not yet known where these cameras will be posted, but if you’re caught going through a red light, that will cost you $75, while a speed camera violation is $40.