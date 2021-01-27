COVID IN MD:Over 1.9K New Cases, 33 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Board of Estimates, Baltimore News, Local TV, red light cameras, Speed Cameras, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of Estimates approved Wednesday a plan to install new speed and red light cameras.

The city will add 25 new cameras for speed violations and 20 for red lights, according to officials.

Follow WJZ on Facebook

There will now be a total of 165 speed cameras and 155 red light cameras in Baltimore City with the newest additions.

It is not yet known where these cameras will be posted, but if you’re caught going through a red light, that will cost you $75, while a speed camera violation is $40.

CBS Baltimore Staff