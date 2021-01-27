TAMPA, Fla. (WJZ) — Super Bowl LV will be played this year at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
While the big game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there is a little piece of history attached to the location for the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens won their first Super Bowl 20 years ago [Super Bowl XXXV] at Raymond James Stadium, the same venue where this year’s big game will be played [Super Bowl LV].
In Super Bowl XXXV, the Ravens defense dominated en route to a 34-7 win over Big Blue and a World Championship.
The team’s defense from that year is often touted as the greatest in NFL history.
The Ravens Super Bowl-winning roster was the epitome of “smash-mouth football.” A strong defense and unstoppable rushing attack led by Jamal Lewis sealed the deal.
In Baltimore’s win over New York, Lewis rushed for over 100 yards and scored a touchdown. He had 27 touches and broke off a 19-yard run in the game.
Lewis also became the first rookie to score a rushing touchdown in the Super Bowl since Timmy Smith in 1988.
In 2000, Lewis’ first year in Baltimore, he rushed for over 1,300 yards and six touchdowns. In his six-year career in Baltimore, Lewis rushed for over 7,000 yards and scored 45 touchdowns. In his nine-year career in pro football, he rushed for over 10,000 yards and racked up 58 touchdowns.