Maryland State Troopers, Other Crews Rescue Dog Darting Through Traffic On Busy InterstateMaryland state troopers rescued a frightened dog that was running through traffic on a busy interstate earlier this week.

Anne Arundel County Schools Celebrate Mo Gaba DayAnne Arundel County Public Schools are celebrating Mo Gaba Day Tuesday, named after an inspirational Maryland child.

7 Sandstone Long Neck Turtles Hatch At National AquariumThere was a recent special delivery at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, new turtles!

Man Gets Leave From Military Just In Time To See Son's Birth In MarylandPrivate Second Class Tyrell Hicks was able to get leave from the military to make it halfway across the country just in time for the birth of his third child in Maryland.

Playground Honors Harford County Medal Of Honor Recipient Alfred B. HiltonA new park in a Harford County community honors a war hero who gave his life for the country.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood Sets New Goal Of $350K To Help Struggling Restaurants Amid PandemicAfter raising over $200,000 in just four days, Jimmy's Famous Seafood has set a new goal to raise $350,000 for struggling small restaurants in Baltimore.