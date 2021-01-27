BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone! Calm today. Headline, and fact. Calm Winter days are a treasure to me.
Look every season can, in its own way, be volatile. Name a season you will find a potential weather issue.
My guess Fall would be the calmest unless you consider hurricane season, for those potentially impacted, running until the end of November. Otherwise frost might be the biggest Fall bump. But when Winter gets ugly, stand aside the Varsity is on the field country wide.
Another thing about this Winter, putting a very bright spotlight on “ Calm today,” is that we need no disruption in the transportation or administering of the Covid vaccine. Cozy thoughts of big snow, comfort food, eww the excitement of it all,…not this year. Those thoughts now would be shortsighted. Let it take a rest.
Calm today. 44° as the high, a couple of clicks above normal. But big wind, and wind chills, on the way tomorrow and Friday. By the way Saturday will be the next calm, but cold. But calm.
Cheers,
MB!