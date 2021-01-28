BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fire Department is mourning the loss of 28-year veteran Lieutenant William Andre Sheffield.
Lieutenant Sheffield passed away on the night of January 27.
“We are hurt by the passing of Lieutenant Sheffield. As a dedicated servant of Baltimore, this is a major loss for us all,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “Although he is no longer with us, I know that his legacy will live forever within the fire department and across the city. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his colleagues at BFCD during this difficult time.”
28-Year Veteran of the Baltimore City Fire Department Dies https://t.co/Mizj4LcL0H pic.twitter.com/bwB5hs2FKh
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 29, 2021
Upon graduating from the Fire Academy, Lieutenant Sheffield was assigned to Truck 6. Six years later, in 1999, he was promoted to Lieutenant and was stationed at Engine 23 for a short period.
He then transferred to Engine 35 and remained there until his passing. Throughout his career, he served in the capacity of Fire Investigation and as a Safety Officer.
“Our members are hurting right now….we are all hurting right now after learning about the loss of our fellow brother,” Fire Chief Niles R. Ford said. “This morning, I personally spoke with members and friends who have worked with Lt. Sheffield for years and the response has been a total disbelief.”
In honor of Lieutenant Sheffield’s legacy and during this time of mourning, fire department flags will be flown at half-staff, at all stations until sunset day of his funeral.