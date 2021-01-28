IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office detained a man who taunted deputies with a knife after making threats early Thursday morning.
Around 1 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Canary Drive in Ijamsville for a report of an armed subject possibly suffering from a mental health emergency.
When deputies arrived they spoke to the man outside as he made threats and taunted deputies with a knife. The man entered the home and began to break all the windows at the home, flooded the basement and threw furniture out of the windows.
The man then came back outside and threatened deputies again with the knife.
Deputies fired at the man with bean bag rounds, but the man went back inside the home.
A negotiator was called and SWAT was activated. When the man appeared in his garage unarmed, deputies used a police shield to approach the man and deployed a Taser and bean bag rounds. This time they successfully detained him.
He suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
“The events that occurred earlier this morning in Ijamsville, while unfortunate, demonstrate that the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deploys all available resources to safely deescalate dangerous situations,” said Capt. Jeff Eyler, FCSO Patrol Operations commander. “This is a great example of how our deputies worked together to resolve a potentially deadly situation and is a credit to the Sheriff’s commitment to keep all Frederick County residents safe.”
Criminal charges are pending.