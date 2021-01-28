BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Urban Oyster is the latest Baltimore restaurant to receive a donation from the Jimmy’s Famous Seafood “Famous Fund.”
Jasmine Norton, owner of The Urban Oyster, “got the call” Thursday from WWE Star and current Intercontinental Champion, “Big E.”
At the height of the pandemic, Norton was forced to close the doors of her brick and mortar location in McHenry Row.
She later found space at the Revival Hotel in Mt. Vernon where she currently does carry out and delivery services.
The Urban Oyster is the first female Black-owned oyster bar in the United States. They started operating at farmers markets before moving into a brick and mortar location.
Norton plans to use the money to pay bills and her staff to stay afloat for the next few months.