TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University alumna Rear Admiral Susan Orsega was appointed by President Joe Biden as acting surgeon general this week.
Orsega, who graduated from the university in 1990, would be one of the first nurses to hold the position, the university reported. She’s an infectious disease specialist leading the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service Nurse Professional Affairs, Towson reported.
“Our College of Health Professions and its alumni continue to prove essential to our state and our nation,” President Kim Schatzel said. “Towson University is truly an institution providing leadership for the public good, and I can think of no better representation at this critical juncture in our nation’s history than in Susan Orsega’s appointment.”
The Washington Post reported the news Tuesday.
“At no time in American history has the role of surgeon general been more important,” said Melanie Perreault, TU provost and executive vice president for academic and student affairs. “We are extraordinarily proud of Susan Orsega as, indeed, we are of our many alumni working so hard to defeat this pandemic.”
She is expected to be the “nation’s doctor” until the Senate confirms surgeon general nominee Vivek Murthy.