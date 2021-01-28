Hi Everyone!

A legendary photographer once said, “if I look twice I’ll take a picture of it.” Well when we talk about single digit to mid-teens wind chills that will get me to look twice. So here is the deal in two words. It’s Winter. And a big old high dropping out of Central Canada brought with it some air right out of the Polar Vortex.

42° is the normal, so daytime highs in the mid 30’s are the fingerprint, in our forecast, of the PV. But with the winds really chugging along as that High begins to fill in the dent, in the atmosphere, caused by a big Low, now to our East wind chills will be today, day and night, 20°/8°. Tomorrow 18°/16°. By Saturday just an honest, as in no wind chill, of 38°/22°. It’s Winter.

Now the second thing that has us all looking twice is a potential wintry mess Sunday night and through Monday. We have had this scenario before. A Low off the coast strengthens. It flings moisture our way. Along the coast just rain. North and West, snow. The question always is, “Well what is North and West. “ Clearly Western Maryland but where will that snow, to mixed precip, to rain line be.

The short of it is this, we will find out when it happens. BUT we can say the weather area wide could be, COULD BE, problematic. That is enough of a statement to let you know foul weather is on the way. THAT is what you need to take away from this. A few pieces of this story STILL NEED TO BE WRITTEN. And that is a fact.

When not working I am like you, a viewer. Watching I will pay close attention, beginning Saturday, as those questions begin to be answered. In the meanwhile, thanks to Covid, we all have plenty of paper towels, tp, and such. Keep the run to the store normal, make it easy on yourself, and stay tuned. And THAT is the truth.

MB!