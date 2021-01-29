BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is launching a new outreach campaign to increase the public’s confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday morning.
Hogan announced details of the GoVAX campaign during a news conference at Camden Yards. It will be made up of numerous community leaders as well as medical experts and others and will be headed by Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead of the Maryland National Guard.
One of the main efforts is to address vaccine hesitancy among minority communities.
Mayor Brandon Scott says “vaccines are one of the most critical tools we have to end this pandemic.” He says the city is preparing for mass vaccination sites. @wjz
“Over the next several months, we will be taking this campaign to every corner of every community: TV, radio, billboards, social media, Zoom, whatever it takes to promote the safety and efficacy of these COVID-19 vaccines and to make sure that Marylanders know that getting vaccinated is the best way to keep you, your family, and your community healthy and safe and to save the lives of thousands of Marylanders,” Hogan said.
