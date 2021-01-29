BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frostine is a one-and-a-half-year-old dog with lots of puppy energy and is now up for adoption at the MD SPCA.
This pooch is eager to learn, especially if you have treats on-hand. Peanut butter-filled toys are her favorite.
Training and exercise are her biggest needs, making her the perfect partner for long walks and adventures.
Her manners and catching skills are a couple things she is working on. The MD SPCA says they would recommend a home with no small children.
The agency offers several training programs for new pet owners.
To adopt Frostine, visit MDSPCA.org/adopt.