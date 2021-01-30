DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of starting a fire at a State Farm store in Dundalk.
Police say it happened just before 8:30 p.m. on November 16, 2020, at the State Farm store located along the 1700 block of Poplar Place.
The suspect allegedly threw a flammable device through the front window of the business and then drove away on a dirt bike, police say.
The business was closed at the time and no one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.