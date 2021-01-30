BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say an armed security guard at Compare Foods Supermarket who was upset about his paycheck fired at police Saturday afternoon, leading to an officer-involved shooting.

Police responded to the Compare Foods Supermarket located in the 5600 block of The Alameda shortly after 12:30 p.m. for a report of an armed suspect inside of the store.

Responding officers learned the suspect was armed with a gun and worked as a security guard at the store.

As officers entered the store, there was an encounter with the suspect who fired at them, according to police.

“At that point, an officer returned fire at the suspect,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Police said the officers split up, and there was a second encounter with the suspect where the officers were fired upon. An officer then returned fire, police said.

A civilian who worked at the store was injured in the shooting, police said. It is unknown if the victim was injured by gunfire from police or the suspect.

“The injury is believed to be non-life-threatening,” Harrison said.

Police said they have reviewed one of the two officers’ body cameras.

“The information we’re giving you is because we have now reviewed one of the two officers’ body cameras and we saw firsthand exactly what happened inside of the store,” Harrison said.

The suspect remains on the loose, but police said they know who he is.

“It’s just a matter of time before we have them in custody,” Harrison said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

