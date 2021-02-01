Tracking SnowMore Snow Expected Monday, Winter Storm Warning In Effect Through Tuesday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man is hospitalized after a shooting earlier Monday morning.

Police responded to the 1100 block of W. Baltimore Street for a shot spotter alert at around 10:51 a.m. They found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arms.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Western District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff