BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man is hospitalized after a shooting earlier Monday morning.
Police responded to the 1100 block of W. Baltimore Street for a shot spotter alert at around 10:51 a.m. They found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arms.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Western District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are working to identify a suspect.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.