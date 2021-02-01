HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WJZ) — Four firefighters sustained some injuries after the firetruck they were in flipped Sunday as snow was falling in Virginia.
Henrico Fire Engine 305, from the Lakeside Fire House, was involved in a rollover crash Sunday morning while they were responding to a call.
Henrico Fire Engine 305 (Lakeside Fire House) was involved in a rollover accident this morning responding to a call for service. Roads were snowy and slippery. No other vehicles were involved. All four FF exited the apparatus on their own and were transported to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/icNmSviAcn
— Henrico Fire (@HenricoFire) January 31, 2021
Roads were slippery as a winter storm moved through the region.
Four firefighters did exit the firetruck on their own, but were taken to area hospitals to treat minor injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
