More Snow Expected Monday, Winter Storm Warning In Effect Through Tuesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:crash, Henrico County, Local TV, Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WJZ) — Four firefighters sustained some injuries after the firetruck they were in flipped Sunday as snow was falling in Virginia.

Henrico Fire Engine 305, from the Lakeside Fire House, was involved in a rollover crash Sunday morning while they were responding to a call.

Roads were slippery as a winter storm moved through the region.

Four firefighters did exit the firetruck on their own, but were taken to area hospitals to treat minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

