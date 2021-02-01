BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot while walking in southwest Baltimore late Sunday night.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Furrow Street around 11:36 p.m. for a report of a shooting
There they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
The victim told a detective he was walking when a gray Jeep Cherokee pulled along side him and a suspect in a brown leather jacket shot him from inside the vehicle.
Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
