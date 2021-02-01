BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles are reportedly trading Alex Cobb to the Angels, according to MASN.
The 33-year-old Cobb is entering the final year of the four-year $57 million contract that he signed with the Orioles as a free agent in 2018. His performance in Baltimore has been uneven, starting 41 games over the last three seasons and posting a 5.64 ERA over just 217 innings pitched.
A former fourth round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays out of high school in the 2006 MLB Draft, Cobb made his major league debut in 2011 and pitched well over nine starts, posting a 3.42 ERA. Over six seasons with the Rays, Cobb threw 700 innings to the tune of a 3.50 ERA. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015, missing all of that season and much of the next recovering.
He pitched well in 2017, posting a 12-10 record with a 3.66 ERA for the Rays before then signing with the Orioles in the offseason. His three years in Baltimore were marred by several injuries.
