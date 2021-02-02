Maryland WeatherWinter Storm Moves Out Of Maryland Tuesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Essex, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Missing, Talkers

ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — A 14-year-old child is missing from Baltimore County, police said.

Jaylan Fulton was last seen Monday at around 4:57 p.m. Fulton is missing from Hyde Park Road.

Fulton was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information should call Baltimore County Police.

CBS Baltimore Staff