ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — A 14-year-old child is missing from Baltimore County, police said.
Jaylan Fulton was last seen Monday at around 4:57 p.m. Fulton is missing from Hyde Park Road.
Fulton was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.
#MISSING: Jaylan Fulton (14), 4'11, 100 lbs, last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black pants & white shoes. Missing from Hyde Park Road, 21221. Last seen 2/1/21 at 4:57 pm. If seen, call 911 or #BCoPD #EssexPrecinct at 410-887-0220. ^RR pic.twitter.com/dMtdOgjuvi
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 2, 2021
Anyone with information should call Baltimore County Police.