BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With crews continuing to clean up from a multi-day snowstorm, Baltimore’s public works department said Monday it is canceling trash and recycling pickup for Tuesday.
The collections will be made up on Saturday, officials said. Drop-off centers will be open with limited hours.
