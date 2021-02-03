BALTIMORE (WJZ) — United States Attorney Robert Hur will resign his position as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the District of Maryland.
He will return to private law practice.
Jonathan F. Lenzner will become the acting U.S. Attorney when he leaves.
“I thank President Trump for appointing me as United States Attorney; Senators Cardin and Van Hollen for their support; Attorneys General Sessions and Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein for leading the Department of Justice during my service; and my law enforcement partners here in Maryland, including State’s Attorneys, police chiefs and sheriffs, and federal agency heads. I will always be grateful to have served as U.S. Attorney and helped further the Office’s proud legacy of pursuing justice with integrity, and without fear or favor,” said U.S. Attorney Hur.
He tendered his resignation to the President and Acting Attorney General on Wednesday and will conclude his service on February 15.