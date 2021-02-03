COVID IN MD:Second Day With Fewer Than 1K New Cases Reported; Positivity Rate Increases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — No one is injured after a hazardous chemical caught fire at a building in South Baltimore earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to 5500 Chemical Road where they found a container with a hazardous chemical on fire.

Nearly 30 employees self-evacuated from the building.

They extinguished the fire with foam, city firefighters said.

