BALTIMORE (WJZ) — No one is injured after a hazardous chemical caught fire at a building in South Baltimore earlier Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to 5500 Chemical Road where they found a container with a hazardous chemical on fire.
Just before noon, #BCFD responded to 5500 Chemical Rd. for a bldg fire w/ hazardous materials. Upon arrival, FFs located a container w/ a hazardous chemical on fire. FFs extinguished the fire w/the use of foam. Nearly 30 employees self evacuated & no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/BwqD8Bj4Un
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) February 3, 2021
Nearly 30 employees self-evacuated from the building.
They extinguished the fire with foam, city firefighters said.