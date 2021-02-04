GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department and FBI are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who fatally shot Xavier Green in November 2019.
On Monday, November 18, 2019, Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 300 block of Morris Hill Avenue in Glen Burnie for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Green unresponsive. He later died at the scene as a result of his injures.
Green’s cause of death was determined a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.
Anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit (410) 222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or 1 (800)-CALLFBI (225-5324).