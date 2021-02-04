BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family and friends gathered for a vigil Thursday to remember the life of Frankye Duckett, an MTA mobility van driver who was shot and killed last week while on the job.

The entrance of Walbrook High School was filled with former classmates, family and loved ones.

“I loved everything about Frankye,” Davera Duckett said.

He was remembered as a great friend who loved to sing and spread joy.

“Frankye was a nice guy. He would give you the shirt off his back,” Linda Pierson, a friend of Frankye Duckett’s, said.

Frankye Duckett was a proud father of four and a husband. His wife, Davera Duckett, spoke to WJZ.

“Mad, sad, a whole bunch of feelings. Disappointed… everything,” Davera Duckett said.

Investigators say Frankye Duckett was gunned down in a parking lot while dropping off a passenger in northeast Baltimore last Friday night.

“He didn’t deserve to die like that,” Pierson said. “I’m just torn to pieces.”

Baltimore Police have made one arrest in connection with the shooting, 28-year-old Earnest Ford. The search, however, continues for the second suspect, 32-year-old Marquise Poteat.

Now, loved ones are searching for justice.

“I just hope and pray that everybody’s brought to justice,” Davera Duckett said. “That’s all I pray for, justice for my husband.”

“His smile, his laughter… The fun he had with his family, everything. They just took all that away from us, all of it,” Davera Duckett added.

Police have not yet released information on exactly what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information that could help detectives solve this case is asked to contact Baltimore Police immediately.