LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A Landover business owner was arrested and charged Wednesday for allegedly threatening his employees with a rifle, according to Prince Goerge’s County Police.
The suspect has been identified as Mickey Oudit, 60, of Bowie.
Police say Oudit threatened his employees with a rifle at Cosmos Air Purification Environmental Systems in the 3600 block of Pennsy Drive.
A portion of the incident was recorded on a cell phone, police say.
No one was hurt.
Oudit is charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of threats of mass violence.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-772-4911.