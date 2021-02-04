COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Down; More Than 1.5K New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A Landover business owner was arrested and charged Wednesday for allegedly threatening his employees with a rifle, according to Prince Goerge’s County Police.

The suspect has been identified as Mickey Oudit, 60, of Bowie.

Mickey Oudit Mug Shot (Photo Credit: Prince George’s County Police Department).

Police say Oudit threatened his employees with a rifle at Cosmos Air Purification Environmental Systems in the 3600 block of Pennsy Drive.

A portion of the incident was recorded on a cell phone, police say.

No one was hurt.

Oudit is charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of threats of mass violence.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-772-4911.

