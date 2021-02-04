COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Down; More Than 1.5K New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Economy, Jobs, Maryland, Maryland News, Unemployment

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Unemployment claims in Maryland continue to rise. In the last week more than 50,000 claims for benefits were submitted, marking the fifth week in a row the number has increased.

Nationally, more than 779,000 people filed new unemployment claims. That number is down from the 812,000 claims the week before.

Meantime, the number of continued claims is at 4.6 million.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of unemployment claims in Maryland. 

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – January 330, 2021
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims
Allegany 394 138 1 33
Anne Arundel 2,163 592 8 182
Baltimore City 2,671 847 44 259
Baltimore County 5,793 1,924 51 325
Calvert 324 101 2 28
Caroline 178 96 0 11
Carroll 588 150 2 39
Cecil 377 95 2 22
Charles 717 200 5 45
Dorchester 489 352 1 9
Frederick 957 327 7 62
Garrett 155 49 1 12
Harford 1,106 239 9 84
Howard 1,164 335 11 83
Kent 153 58 0 7
Montgomery 3,762 1,137 29 301
Non – Maryland 4,874 5,468 113 180
Prince George’s 5,156 2,008 57 285
Queen Anne’s 207 40 2 9
Somerset 120 43 1 10
St. Mary’s 367 235 0 21
Talbot 179 58 2 14
Unknown 34 9 0 2
Washington 655 184 3 40
Wicomico 480 138 2 37
Worcester 336 64 1 32
Totals by Type: 33,399 14,887 354 2,132
Total Regular UI Claims: 33,399
Total New PUA and PEUC Claims: 17,019
Total New UI Claims: 50,418

CBS Baltimore Staff