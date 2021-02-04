ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Unemployment claims in Maryland continue to rise. In the last week more than 50,000 claims for benefits were submitted, marking the fifth week in a row the number has increased.
Nationally, more than 779,000 people filed new unemployment claims. That number is down from the 812,000 claims the week before.
Meantime, the number of continued claims is at 4.6 million.
Below is a county-by-county breakdown of unemployment claims in Maryland.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – January 330, 2021
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|Allegany
|394
|138
|1
|33
|Anne Arundel
|2,163
|592
|8
|182
|Baltimore City
|2,671
|847
|44
|259
|Baltimore County
|5,793
|1,924
|51
|325
|Calvert
|324
|101
|2
|28
|Caroline
|178
|96
|0
|11
|Carroll
|588
|150
|2
|39
|Cecil
|377
|95
|2
|22
|Charles
|717
|200
|5
|45
|Dorchester
|489
|352
|1
|9
|Frederick
|957
|327
|7
|62
|Garrett
|155
|49
|1
|12
|Harford
|1,106
|239
|9
|84
|Howard
|1,164
|335
|11
|83
|Kent
|153
|58
|0
|7
|Montgomery
|3,762
|1,137
|29
|301
|Non – Maryland
|4,874
|5,468
|113
|180
|Prince George’s
|5,156
|2,008
|57
|285
|Queen Anne’s
|207
|40
|2
|9
|Somerset
|120
|43
|1
|10
|St. Mary’s
|367
|235
|0
|21
|Talbot
|179
|58
|2
|14
|Unknown
|34
|9
|0
|2
|Washington
|655
|184
|3
|40
|Wicomico
|480
|138
|2
|37
|Worcester
|336
|64
|1
|32
|Totals by Type:
|33,399
|14,887
|354
|2,132
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|33,399
|Total New PUA and PEUC Claims:
|17,019
|Total New UI Claims:
|50,418