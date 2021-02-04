FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 65-year-old Frederick man, a previously convicted sex offender, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of child pornography possession, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.
According to a plea agreement, Roy Edward Gibbs repeatedly downloaded and shared child pornography online, including to undercover officers between August and November 2019.
Officials searched Gibbs’ home on November 15, 2019, and seized a number of electronic devices that were later found to contain hundreds of files of child pornography, the plea agreement said.
Gibbs was convicted on four counts involving sexual abuse of two prepubescent girls in Montgomery County in 2006.
He faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced.
