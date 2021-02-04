BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone!
It is Friday Eve. And I hope your day is going well. Overnight we had clear skies and those of us who rise and commute to our jobs, basically in the middle of the night, had a great treat this morning. Moon shadows were everywhere.
At some point we have all seen moon shadows but overnight that moon shining on still pristine snowy ground was breathtaking. I actually paused my normal hustle to work and took it all in. I was like nature staged a Pink Floyd concert. Tonight will be cloudy, no moon shadows, but by Friday night and clear skies return and we may have an encore of this morning’s sight.
Over the weekend we are seeing much milder temps than we even were discussing; yesterday. Essentially 50° both weekend days. Potentially wintry weather Sunday has been replaced with just cloudy skies.
Overall just good news after a week that had weather, itself, becoming the news.
Cheers!
MB