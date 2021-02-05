MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Middle River on Thursday night.
Police say April Renee Lawson, 18, was found fatally shot in her Middle River home.
Police found Michael Ruben Morris Jr., 20, inside the home suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers responded to the 3900 block of Bayville Road for an attempted suicide with a gun just before 10:30 p.m.
Once inside the home, they found Lawson suffering gunshot wounds to the upper body. Morris suffered what appeared to have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the upper body. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Baltimore County Police Homicide Detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information should contact police immediately.