ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A North Carolina man faces more than two dozen charges after Howard County Police said he prostituted three women out at a Howard County hotel earlier this week and kept most of the money for himself.
Police arrested 36-year-old Adolph Joseph Scott on Wednesday. He faces 25 charges ranging from human trafficking to prostitution and drug distribution and is being held without bond.
Police said they got a tip about suspicious activity at a hotel in the 6700 block of Dorsey Road in Elkridge on Tuesday. They then found online ads for sexual services which they determined were happening at the hotel.
Scott and three women, two of whom he brought up from North Carolina, were staying at the hotel. Police said he would arrange the dates and keep most of the money. To control the women, police said Scott gave them drugs and threatened them.
All three victims were referred to a sexual and domestic violence awareness group in the county.
Online court records show Scott is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on February 26.
