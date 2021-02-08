GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Around 50 people were displaced in an apartment fire in the Gaithersburg area on Sunday.
A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the fire happened at the Duvall Lane Fireside condos. Firefighters rescued one person by ladder from the third floor of the building.
Duvall Lane Fireside Condos @MontgomeryCoMD building fire (2/7) @mcfrs Firefighters rescue 1 resident via aerial ladder from 3rd floor & assist many others to safety, ~50 residents displaced, damage estimate $1.75M, fire burned thru floor, amazingly no injuries pic.twitter.com/6w57MHy6mO
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 8, 2021
The fire caused roughly $1.75 million in damage.
No one was injured, officials said.
