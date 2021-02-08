COVID IN MD:903 New Cases, 23 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:DC, DC news, Fire, Gaithersburg, Local TV, Talkers

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Around 50 people were displaced in an apartment fire in the Gaithersburg area on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the fire happened at the Duvall Lane Fireside condos. Firefighters rescued one person by ladder from the third floor of the building.

The fire caused roughly $1.75 million in damage.

No one was injured, officials said.

CBS Baltimore Staff