COVID IN MD:1.5K More Cases Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Continue Downward Trend
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan, Health, Local TV, Maryland

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is set to visit two COVID-19 vaccination sites in Maryland Monday.

Hogan will visit the Timonium Fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccination site with Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski first followed by a tour of the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital.

He will then visit Emergent BioSolutions, where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being manufactured.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren went inside the lab where the single-dose vaccine is being manufactured. That story airs Monday night at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

