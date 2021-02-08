TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is set to visit two COVID-19 vaccination sites in Maryland Monday.
Hogan will visit the Timonium Fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccination site with Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski first followed by a tour of the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital.
He will then visit Emergent BioSolutions, where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being manufactured.
WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren went inside the lab where the single-dose vaccine is being manufactured. That story airs Monday night at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
