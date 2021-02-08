COVID IN MD:903 New Cases, 23 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By Mark Viviano
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Camden Yards, Local TV, Orioles, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are about a week away from the start of spring training in Florida, and the team has locked down its Baltimore home with a renewed commitment to Camden Yards.

The Maryland Stadium Authority announced a two-year extension to the team’s current 30-year lease that was set to expire at the end of the 2021 season.

RELATED: Jaworski Leads Lafayette Past Loyola (Md.) 80-76

The extension keeps the O’s at the downtown ballpark through the 2023 season.

RELATED: US Army Field Band From Maryland's Fort Meade Performs On Super Bowl Sunday

The stadium authority said it’s working with the team to establish a new long-term agreement that includes upgrades to the facility.

O’s executive John Angelos is on record saying his family is committed to keeping the team in Baltimore.

MORE: Maryland-Johns Hopkins Women's Lacrosse Game Scheduled For Sunday Postponed Due To Positive COVID-19 Cases

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.