BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are about a week away from the start of spring training in Florida, and the team has locked down its Baltimore home with a renewed commitment to Camden Yards.
The Maryland Stadium Authority announced a two-year extension to the team's current 30-year lease that was set to expire at the end of the 2021 season.
The extension keeps the O's at the downtown ballpark through the 2023 season.
The stadium authority said it’s working with the team to establish a new long-term agreement that includes upgrades to the facility.
O's executive John Angelos is on record saying his family is committed to keeping the team in Baltimore.
