COVID IN MD:Under 1K Cases For Second Day As Hospitalizations Drop
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Virginia man caught on camera doing burnouts on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge last year will spend the weekend in jail.

Gary Montague Jr., 23, admitted he was behind the wheel and pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and reckless driving.

He was sentenced to 60 days in jail with all but two days suspended.

He will also be on 18 months probation.

