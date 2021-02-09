COVID IN MD:Under 1K Cases For Second Day As Hospitalizations Drop
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in South Baltimore late Monday night.

Officers responded to a home in the 900 block of E. Jeffrey Street for a shooting at around 10:17 p.m. They found a man who had been shot to the head.

He was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown, police said.

Police said three unknown men wearing dark clothing and hoodies could be responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

