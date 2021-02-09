SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Morgan Sard was last seen near Ritchie Highway near Robinson Road. Police said she was wearing a blue-green zip-up sweatshirt, slippers and camouflage pants.
Further details were not available.
Anyone who sees her should call 911.
