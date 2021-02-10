WATCH LIVEDay 2 Of The Impeachment Trial For Former President Donald Trump
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Pet Adoption, Cute Dogs, Dogs, MDSPCA

(WJZ) — Meet Maya; a sweet, relaxed and loyal gal looking for her fur-ever home.

This pup is a year-and-six-months-old and 48lbs.

RELATED: Baltimore's Patterson Park In Running To Be Named Country's Best City Park

Maya is a one-year-six-month-old pup looking for her “fur-ever” home.

Much like anyone during this pandemic, Maya was shy meeting people indoors during her time at the shelter. Give her enough and she will warm up to you, always trying to get your attention.

RELATED: Thor: Dog Of Thunder Is Now Up For Adoption At The MD SPCA

She loves treats and is a quick learner, even learning how to “sit” and “go to matt.” Maya also loves sitting on people’s laps.

Meet her at the MDSPCA today, and you will soon have a walking buddy.

MORE: Duff Goldman, Baltimore's 'Ace Of Cakes,' Wife Johnna Welcome Baby Girl

If you would like to adopt Maya visit, MDPSCA.org/Adopt

CBS Baltimore Staff