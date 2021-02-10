(WJZ) — Meet Maya; a sweet, relaxed and loyal gal looking for her fur-ever home.
This pup is a year-and-six-months-old and 48lbs.
Much like anyone during this pandemic, Maya was shy meeting people indoors during her time at the shelter. Give her enough and she will warm up to you, always trying to get your attention.
She loves treats and is a quick learner, even learning how to “sit” and “go to matt.” Maya also loves sitting on people’s laps.
Meet her at the MDSPCA today, and you will soon have a walking buddy.
If you would like to adopt Maya visit, MDPSCA.org/Adopt