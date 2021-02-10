US Army Field Band From Maryland's Fort Meade Performs On Super Bowl SundayThe U.S. Army Field Band out of Fort Meade was part of the Armed Forces Color Guard's presentation.

BARCS Reunites Barak The Dog With His Owner After Losing Home In Baltimore ExplosionAfter four long months, a Baltimore man was reunited with his best friend!

Baltimore Paralympian Jessica Long Featured In Super Bowl AdThe spot, titled "Upstream," ran during the second quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast on CBS.

Cutout Of Late Ravens Fan Mo Gaba Featured In Super Bowl StandsMo Gaba has a cutout featured in the seats at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

LIST: Where To Score Takeout Deals For Super Bowl SundayIt's Super Bowl weekend, but what's the big game without some food to go along with it? WJZ has compiled a list of some local bars and restaurants offering carryout deals for the big game!

The 'Famous Fund', Created By Jimmy's Famous Seafood To Help Struggling Bars, Is Now A Nonprofit OrganizationThe Famous Fund, created by Jimmy's Famous Seafood to help struggling bars and restaurants in Baltimore amid the coronavirus pandemic, is now a nonprofit organization.