ROCKY GAP, Md. (WJZ) — A fire caused $4 million in damages to a Talbot County home Wednesday.
According to the state fire marshal's office, the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a two-story home in the 24300 block of Deep Neck Road in Rocky Gap.
It took 73 firefighters an hour and half to get the fire under control after a passerby initially reported the blaze.
Fire officials are still trying to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
