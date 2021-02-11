ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation said Thursday it added more than 14 million oysters to Maryland’s waters last year despite the pandemic.
Most of them were planted in the Tred Avon River on the Eastern Shore where the Chesapeake Bay Foundation is working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to restore oyster reefs.
It's part of an even bigger effort to plant oyster reefs in 10 areas of the bay by 2025.
Usually, the foundation adds around 25 million oysters to the bay in a year, but limitations from the pandemic cut that number to slightly more than half in 2020.
