By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Humane Society is looking for dry pet food donations to help stock its pantry.

In a tweet Thursday, they said they accept all pet food brands, needing dry dog and cat food that is unopened.

They ask all donations be dropped off at 1601 Nicodemus Road any day from 9:30a.m. to 4p.m., or even sending online orders there through Chewy or Amazon.

The pantry is there to help any pet owner with getting food to their pets. For further information on how you can help go here.

CBS Baltimore Staff