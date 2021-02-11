BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Humane Society is looking for dry pet food donations to help stock its pantry.
In a tweet Thursday, they said they accept all pet food brands, needing dry dog and cat food that is unopened.RELATED: 3 Maryland Men Face Federal Charges For Fraud Scheme To Sell COVID-19 Vaccine
They ask all donations be dropped off at 1601 Nicodemus Road any day from 9:30a.m. to 4p.m., or even sending online orders there through Chewy or Amazon.
MORE: Baltimore To Provide Free Recycling Carts To All Eligible City Households
PLEASE HELP! In dire need of dry dog and cat food for our PET FOOD BANK. All brands accepted – unopened, please. Drop off any day to (1601 Nicodemus Road) from 9:30am-4pm, or order online and have it delivered w/ Chewy or Amazon. Info here: https://t.co/KpMOfPsoEPRELATED: 15-Year-Old Girl Last Seen In Baltimore On February 7, Police Say
PLEASE SHARE pic.twitter.com/CZQANupwlt
— BMORE HUMANE (@bmorehumane) February 10, 2021
The pantry is there to help any pet owner with getting food to their pets. For further information on how you can help go here.