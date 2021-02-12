WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — The Westminster Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who assaulted one of their own.
They are looking for Martin Lamont Harris, 29, who police said assaulted an officer on December 5, 2020. Police said Harris dragged the officer and threw them out of a vehicle.
The department did not say whether the officer was injured.
Anyone with information about Harris' whereabouts is asked to contact Detective James O'Brien at Westminster Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau, at (410) 848-3523, or send a confidential text to 847411, keyword TIPWPD or contact the TIPS line at (410) 857-8477.
