BALTIMORE (CBS) –– An out of work bar and restaurant consultant from Baltimore landed on his feet by hosting pub trivia online.
Stephen Walsh , an Ireland native who owns an event business, was struggling as cancellations kept coming in during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
But then on St. Patrick’s Day 2020, Walsh started hosting online trivia games on Zoom. A thousand games later, he’s had players from 87 countries.
"It's turned into a career I don't plan on going back from," Walsh told CBS News' Adriana Diaz.
His trivia questions are hard — hard enough to attract Jeopardy questions and even other trivia hosts. His questions are “Google-proof.”
But participants don’t play for cash, instead they pick a charity and pay it forward. Walsh Trivia has raised more than $100,000 for charities across the country.
