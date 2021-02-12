LOS ANGELES (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and his family were robbed at gunpoint after leaving Los Angeles International Airport and heading to their hotel Tuesday night.

On Facebook, Smith wrote they were followed 40 miles from the airport to their hotel where they were robbed by three men.

In the post, Smith called it “one of the scariest nights I’ve been apart [sic] of.”

“Just a very scary situation and a reminder that people truly hungry and will do anything in this pandemic,” he continued. “Be careful and always watch your surroundings.”

The Athletic reported Smith has been in communication with the team.

Scary situation Tuesday night involving Ravens veteran CB Jimmy Smith. He and his family were followed from LAX Airport to their hotel, where they were robbed at gunpoint. Smith and his family weren't hurt. Smith has been in communication with the team about the incident.

— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 12, 2021

In a statement Friday afternoon, the team said, “We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy, and he and his family are safe.”

The Ravens drafted Smith in the first round in 2011 and he has been with the team ever since. He recently signed a contract that will keep him in Baltimore through the 2021 season.

