By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Chef José Andrés will be part of former first lady Michelle Obama’s new kids cooking show on Netflix.

The show, “Waffles + Mochi”, is centered on healthy eating. The 20-minute episodes will combine live-action and puppets.

Chef Andrés, the Founder of World Central Kitchen, has been holding food drives to make sure people in need don’t go hungry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most recently, his team helped feed the National Guardsmen and police officers who were sent to Washington, D.C., for inauguration security.

